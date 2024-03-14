Kasselakis: SYRIZA is the only progressive, democratic party in Greece - iefimerida.gr

"I want every Greek man and woman to feel proud of their country. We can be a better society, we can be a fairer economy, I have presented how this can be done and I want you to know that there is an alternative solution," main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance President Stefanos Kasselakis said on Thursday. He was speaking at the 3rd annual The Upfront Initiative conference taking place at the Athens Conservatory, in a discussion with the chief editor of LIFO, Yiannis Pantazopoulos.

Among others, Kasselakis deplored the fact that the European public prosecutor was saying that she had been blocked from investigating the "crime at Tempi", adding that "at some point, impunity in this country must stop". "The prime minister's theory that SYRIZA, the main opposition, organised 330 MEPs to vote against Greece and the rule of law is once again shown to be a misdirection, when the European public prosecutor herself says that our state is blocking the investigation," he added, noting that it was shameful for the Greek state and immoral for the families that had lost their loved ones.

He also commented on the passing of the bill for equality in civil marriage, stressing that SYRIZA-PA had nothing to apologise for with respect to its stance on human rights issues and equality, contrasting this to the stance of the MPs in PASOK-KINAL and saying that "half of PASOK is centre-right, not centre-left".

"There is only one progressive, democratic party in the country and that is SYRIZA-PA. We will never diverge from what we are and all the people of the centre-left can join our party and contribute, there will be meritocracy," he stressed.

Regarding the stance of the Church towards those who voted in favour of equality in marriage, Kasselakis said that Church-State relations need regulating and the the Church must "serve its social purpose within its limits and allow all Greeks to feel like modern European citizens".

Asked about the verbal attacks made on him in Thessaloniki, SYRIZA's leader said that it was better that this intolerance had been expressed and could thus be dealt with, saying it was positive that it had been condemned by society and the institutions.

During the discussion, Kasselakis also spoke about his upcoming national service and any fears he may have surrounding this, his partner Tyler and society's duty to protect and integrate those with disabilities.