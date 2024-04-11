Kasselakis: SYRIZA could come in first in the upcoming European Parliament elections - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance is rising in followers and it could be possible to win national elections if not come in first at European Parliament elections in June, party leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in an interview on Thursday.

Interviewed by Nikos Evangelatos on Mega TV, Kasselakis said, "I see a wave of support in society. I don't know what contributed to this, perhaps (ruling) New Democracy's propaganda against me is no longer effective, maybe the Tempi crime contributed to this, maybe our proposals for taxation and the Euroelections resonated with society. The sure things is that we are rising, the process of preelectoral elections to choose candidates for the Euroelections has resonated" with the public.

The main opposition leader asserted that "everything can be overturned and I feel we can win. I believe we can win. Given the things I see, it is absolutely possible to come out first in votes […] If not first now, then at national elections. People see that the government's reforms are just skin-deep and not effective."

Commenting on PASOK-KINAL, Kasselakis ruled out any collaboration with leader Nikos Androulakis because "a progressive front is built from the ground up. Half of PASOK is not progressive. The other half could collaborate with the new SYRIZA. I will open our infrastructure so that everyone in society who disagrees with the neoliberal rule of [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis can participate in the processes." He also ruled out "any agreement at top level" with any other opposition party, adding that "society builds fronts with a social main opposition."

Among other things he spoke about, Kasselakis said he trusted justice over the Tempi train collision, "but it is very slow - on this specific issue however the key is the law concerning ministerial responsibility." Article 86 will change when the time comes to amend the Greek constitution, he said, committing to it.

SYRIZA supports a change in the taxation mix. It calls for zero VAT on certain products and lowering VAT on fuel and energy to the lowest possible rate. He also said that SYRIZA would change the taxation of dividends, which would bring more revenues without affecting the fiscal balance, and would boost investments. "A surplus of 1.8 billion euros will result from dividends that will allow a reduction in individual taxes. This benefits the SME business owners. The prepayment of tax will be abolished while the tax code will be simplified, and remain unchanged for ten years," Kasselakis said.