Kasselakis responds to PM Mitsotakis' statement on tax evasion - iefimerida.gr

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis in a post on his social media accounts on Sunday responded to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' statement according to which "the money from the detection of tax evasion will return to the society" said: I ask from the honest self-employed that are being collectively baptised "tax evaders" in order to pay 1,444 euros additional tax independent of their income, to inform me when they see Mitsotakis' government returning their labours to the society.