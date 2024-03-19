 Kasselakis: Regrettable situation as Tempi accident victims' relatives seek justice in Europe - iefimerida.gr
Kasselakis: Regrettable situation as Tempi accident victims' relatives seek justice in Europe

After reading the message from the leader of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis the meeting of the party's parliamentary group was concluded on Tuesday. Kasselakis said that it is regrettable that the relatives of the victims of the railway accident in Tempi are forced to resort to Europe to find their rights.

“It is expected that Mitsotakis will avoid appearing in Parliament on Wednesday and choose to run away. From the very first moment, his only concern was to cover up the crime and the responsibilities of the members of his government,” Kasselakis said and called on the Prime Minister to reflect on his historical responsibility.

