Kasselakis promises to shake up politics, urges voters to join isyriza.gr platform - iefimerida.gr

In a video recorded in his new office in Parliament, the new leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis sent out a message to voters via social media, urging them to engage in "an entirely new" way of doing politics.

"Here in Parliament laws are voted on. But these laws are produced by government MPs who are shut away in offices and are chiefly "applauders". This is not how politics should work," Kasselakis said, adding:

"We set fire to this system and build something entirely new."

Kasselakis said that this would be achieved by "activating the sectors of SYRIZA-PA" and with "members producing policy using digital media". This, he emphasised, meant that the party will be generating a governance programme right now, not just before the elections.

"We will drive them mad with proposals for laws and measures. Because this is an entirely new model for producing policy and it needs only one thing: You!" he added, while urging people to become members on the platform https://www.isyriza.gr/, "because politics is far too serious an affair for us to stay out of it."