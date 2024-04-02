Kasselakis: PM Mitsotakis 'must commit to not granting amnesty to Karamanlis' - iefimerida.gr

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance has tabled a legislative proposal to criminalise the term 'femicide', party leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in an interview to Skai TV on Tuesday night.

Kasselakis conveyed his condolences to the family of the 28-year-old woman who was killed by her former boyfriend while contacting police. The main opposition leader also noted that Greece "has a safety issue" related to criminality, domestic violence, and civil protection, while he added that economic insecurity also results in 'violence'.

Asked about the Tempi train crash case and whether SYRIZA plans to formally table a request for a preliminary investigation of the accident in parliament, Kasselakis responded he will do so "only if the prime minister commits to not granting amnesty to Mr Karamanlis," referring to the former transportation minister Kostas A. Karamanlis. If this is not done, he underlined, the issue will not end up in courts because of the need for absolute majority approval in parliament.

Referring to the list of 'charges' against Karamanlis that SYRIZA published, the main opposition leader said there are "more than enough facts to substantiate the charges" and that the indications and warnings the then minister had were 'crystal clear'.