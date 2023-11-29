Kasselakis lays out SYRIZA's priorities at Political Secretariat meeting - iefimerida.gr

The congress of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance "must occur at the right time," party leader Stefanos Kasselakis said at the Political Secretriat meeting, referring to the dates it approved of February 23-25, 2024, on Wednesday evening.

According to party sources, the main opposition leader also proposed that the regional conferences go ahead, as well as the working groups and the plans for a double campaign (on housing and high prices).

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Party sources quoted the party's alternate secretary as saying that "party resignations will not even reach 3,000 members" in total, while prefecture committees show that there is an average of no more than 5 resignations, except those in the beginning that were expected.

The climate at the meeting was one of "camaraderie, decisiveness, responsibility, and effectiveness," the sources said, while Kasselakis opened the proceedings which he described as an open dialog of an informal political center. Next week he will meet personally with members.

iSYRIZA survey

In a separate social media post, the main opposition leader called on party members to take part in a survey on the iSYRIZA platform "to get to know each other well, to join our forces."

Kasselakis added, "We are building a new SYRIZA of members with hard work, quietly but systematically. Your opinion counts." The survey, he said, will take less than five minutes.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The multiple-choice questionnaire includes nine questions on issues of priority to party members in their daily lives, the party's actions and priorities, and the ways and degree of participation in its actions.