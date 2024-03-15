Kasselakis: "I am proud of my country, but not of everything that is happening in it" - iefimerida.gr

The issue of Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou resignation was mentioned by the main opposition leader of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, speaking with citizens in Thebes.

Specifically, he said that the resignation of Asimakopoulos and other officials of the Interior Ministry raises many questions about the integrity of the procedure and about how Kerameos works. “This situation does not inspire confidence, excellence and managerial capacity,” he said.

On the occasion of his military service Stefanos Kasselakis stressed: "It is my honour to be here to serve my homeland, the country I love, as an expatriate who has returned to offer to his homeland. I am proud of my country, but not of everything that is happening in my country."