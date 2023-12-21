Kasselakis: Dispatch of frigate to Red Sea 'endangers Greek Armed Forces' - iefimerida.gr

The decision of the Greek government to dispatch a frigate to the 'Prosperity Guardian' naval operation in the Red Sea "endangers Greek Armed Forces", especially as it is not carried out in the context of an international organization the country is member to, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said on Thursday.

"The priority for Greek Armed Forces should be to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial rights," Kasselakis said. Beyond that, and beyond its obligations as member of the United Nations, the European Union, and NATO, Greece "should not focus on developing its military presence, but on its diplomatic role, as pillar of peace and stability," he added.

There are obviously serious security and maritime traffic challenges in the greater region, the main opposition leader said, especially in the Gulf of Aden, that have become worse after the war in Gaza. "Beyond the military initiatives, the international community should focus on diplomatic efforts for peace, in order to face these challenges," Kasselakis said, adding, "Greece and the EU in general can and must play a key role in this context."