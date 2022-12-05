Karpathos in the National Geographic's annual list of breathtaking destinations - iefimerida.gr

The Greek island of Karpathos is included in the National Geographic's annual list of the world's 25 most impressive destinations for 2023.

Karpathos is included (the only area of Greece) in the subcategory of preserving local communities.

The National Geographic refers to the island of the Dodecanese as an amazing and beautiful place, where businesses owned by women lead the way in sustainable tourism. Also included in the same category in the extensive National Geographic list are Milwaukee, Alberta in Canada, Laos and Ghana, while 20 more destinations in Europe, Africa, America and Asia follow in the categories of nature, adventure, family and culture.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ