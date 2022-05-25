Transport Minister Karamanlis inspects work site for construction of new metro line 4 - iefimerida.gr

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis on Wednesday paid his first visit to inspect the work site for the construction of a new line for the Athens metro, line 4.

Karamanlis visited the large work site in Katechaki, where a shaft is being dug that will be used to lower the new Tunnel-Boring Machines (TBMs) that are currently being built in Germany, so that they can start work at the beginning of 2023.

Based on the programme, the shaft near the 401 General Military Hospital will be complete in the autumn. One TBM will start from the Katechaki shaft and the second from the Veikou shaft, and the two will meet at Evangelismos.

Once Line 4 is complete, it will allow commuters to travel from Goudi to Kypseli in 13 minutes and from Veikou Park to Exarchia in seven minutes.