MEP Kaili's lawyer confirms decision on her custody is postponed to Dec. 22 - iefimerida.gr

Andre Rizopoulos, lawyer of Greek MEP and former Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, confirmed on Wednesday that a decision on whether she will remain in custody or be conditionally released pending trial has been postponed to December 22, according to AFP.

The postponement had been mentioned earlier in the day by RTL news outlet's Belgian branch.

In addition, AFP also said Kaili's partner Francesco Giorgi will remain in detention for a month. The French news agency cited an email by Giorgi's lawyer Pierre Monville.