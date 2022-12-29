Italian PM Meloni tells ANA-MPA of 'excellent collaboration' with Greek PM Mitsotakis - iefimerida.gr

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke warmly of her contact as prime minister with her Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at summit meetings, adding that they shared similar viewpoints on several issues.

Meloni was responding to a question by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) about her collaboration with the Greek government during apress conference reviewing her role, which she assumed in October 2022.

She said the two leaders had similar viewpoints on issues such as the price cap on energy, energy independence and security, management of migration flows and the protection of external borders.

Meloni also noted that Greece, Cyprus, and Malta co-signed a document with Italy on the case of the migrant rescue 'Ocean Viking' vessel. The document underlined these countries' greater exposure to the issue than other countries and Meloni noted their collaboration contributed to the EU's prioritizing of the issue, with the next EU leaders' summit focusing on migration and the protection of external borders. This collaboration was particularly effective, she said, and leaders are committed to continuing it.

Italy invests in Mediterranean concerns, and can pay a key role in a series of issues like energy. Its alliances with Mediterranean countries, particularly in Europe, is of fundamental importance, while there are very interesting issues related to the defense sector as well. Italy and Greece have an outstanding collaboration, which their leaders wish to continue, she noted.