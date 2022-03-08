International Women's Day march concludes at Greek Parliament - iefimerida.gr

A rally and a march commemorating International Women's Day 2022 concluded at the Greek Parliament on Tuesday.

The participants marched from Klafthmonos Square on Stadiou to Syntagma Square. Several Greek organizations including university students and migrants associations participated, including civil servants umbrella union ADEDY and the Center of Athens Labor Unions (EKA).

Speaking on behalf of "Ukrainian Women in Greece" organization, which attended the march holding yellow carnations and was met with great applause, representative Hannah Olanic (phonetic spelling) said, "We are in great pain" over developments in Ukraine.

Besides mottos supporting women, participants also chanted against the war in Ukraine while a central banner called for the reinstitution of the General Secretariat for Equality.