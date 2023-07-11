Infrastructure Min. Staikouras outlines emblematic projects for Greece at FinForum 2023 - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Development Plan 2030 includes 188 projects worth 27.6 billion euros, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said at the FinForum 2023 conference in Athens on Tuesday.

Staikouras outlined the emblematic projects and said that these particular works were the ministry's priorities:

1. Thessaloniki Metro (expected delivery 2024)

2. Central Greece Roadway E65 (expected in 4 years)

3. Patras-Pyrgos Roadway (expected in 2025)

4. Action-Amvrakia, Western Greece road connection (expected within 2023)

5. Northern Road Axis on Crete (all worksites expected to open in 2024)

6. Athens Metro Line 6 (ongoing)

7. Diversion Chalkida-Psachna and the Bralos-Amfissa Axis (contracts signed early 2023)

8. Other projects in Greece, including: Extension of Athens Metro Line 2; extension of Urban railway (Proastiakos); upgrade of ETCs on Athens-Thessaloniki-Promachonas line; infrastructure, overstructure and electromobility on Athens Railway Station; construction of vertical axes on Egnatia Odos; upgade of flyover in eastern Thessaloniki; Lamia-Karpenissi road; facility improvements and studies for ministries of education, health, justice, and citizen protection; study and construction of regional operational centers of civil protection; management and delimitation of streams; antiflooding protection works

9. Linking railroad lines with all big Greek ports (Thessaloniki, Patras, Alexandroupolis, Kavala, Lavrio, and Rafina)

10. Investments in irrigation networks (several dams have been auctioned as Public-Private Partnerships)

Staikouras said that the projects for agricultural irrigation nationally totaled nearly 1.5 billion euros and sought to utilizes water sources efficiently, with the help of technology and energy upgrades. Efficient use will lead to significant improvements in farm revenues, he added.

Two initiatives that will assist in implementing the above projects, he said, include digitizing the projects, and developing a strategic plan to apply modeling technology in Greece. The latter will combine science, engineering, and industry methods to benefit society and the economy.