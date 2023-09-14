Infections recorded in Thessaly within expected ranges, minister says - iefimerida.gr

A total of 37 new cases of pulmonary infections and 36 new cases of gastrointenstinal infections were registered on Thursday at 26 National Health System health centers, Alternate Health Minister Irini Agapidaki said on Thursday.

During the daily briefing, Agapidaki said 1,152 people arrived at the centers in the last 24 hours. Overall since residents of Thessaly have been arriving at the centers after the storm, there have been 130 cases of gastroenteritis and 126 infections of the upper respiratory. "The number of these cases is not worrisome, because it was expected for the season," she said.

Those requiring hospitalizations are in Magnissia and Karditsa, and none are in danger, nor is there a cluster breakout in any area, the minister said.

The confirmed pathogens, she said, included salmonella, enteropathogenic E. coli, rotavirus, and clostridium.

Agapidaki said tht 25,000 galoshes and protective uniforms would be distributed to citizens to avoid infections from stagnant water in the region, and asked citizens who did not immediately need the material to wait for two days.