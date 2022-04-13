Iliopoulos: Russian invasion's impact has not reached the Greek economy - iefimerida.gr

The present government "needs to go", main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokesperson Nassos Iliopoulos emphasised on Wednesday, ahead of the opening of the start of the main opposition party's congress on Thursday. He also sent an invitation for the creation of a "progressive governance".

In his interview with SKAI TV on Wednesday, Iliopoulos referred to the opening of the SYRIZA party congress on Thursday with an address by party leader Alexis Tsipras, underlining that "the central issue of our congress will be an overall strategy for political change in the country, based on cooperations that we believe in."

He sounded the alarm regarding the Greek economy, noting that the "serious repercussions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for our economy have yet to arrive and, unfortunately, we can't trust in the government's predictions regarding price increases."

Meanwhile, he blamed the government for the "health tragedy" in Greece: "Unfortunately, things have gone very badly during the pandemic. From the start of the year until now, roughly 7,500 inviduals have died and for the government, it is as if nothing happened, as if these people were invisible. Proportionally, we had more deaths than Belgium and Italy. This means the country has lived through a healthcare tragedy. At the same time, conditions in public hospitals continue to be bad. Two and a half years of pandemic have left a series of problems and this pressure is now added to the already existing problems of the National Health System."

"We will not make the same easy mistake again, to consider that everything is over with the pandemic. We have already paid a high cost because the government did not and does not believe in the national health system," Iliopoulos concluded.