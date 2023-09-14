 HRADF declares GEK Terna as preferred investor in tender for Attica Motorway - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

HRADF declares GEK Terna as preferred investor in tender for Attica Motorway

Αττική Οδός
Η Αττική Οδός
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The Board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of GrowthFund-the National Fund of Greece, on Thursday declared GEK Terna SA as the preferred Investor, with a financial offer of 3,270,000,000 euros, in the tender process for the award of a services concession agreement in relation to the financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation of Attica Motorway for a period of 25 years.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

HRADF also announced that the consortium of Vinci Highways SAS-Vinci Concessions SAS-Mytilineos SA-Mobility Partner SAS as substitute preferred Investor, having submitted a financial offer of 3,106,000,000 euros.

Henceforth, the tender process will continue in accordance with the terms included in the tender documents, HRADF said.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ