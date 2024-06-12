Highest temperature on Wed hits 43.2C, registered in Central Greece - iefimerida.gr

The automated network of meteorological stations registered very high temperatures in Greece on Wednesday, during a heatwave expected to last to Friday.

According to the meteo.gr/National Observatory of Athens, the highest temperature in the country was registered at Lefkochori in Fthiotida, Central Greece: 43.2C (109.76F), followed by Sparta, with 43.1C (109.58F) .

The average high temperature in Greece was 36.1C (96.98F), while 228 of 509 active weather stations registered temperatures of over 37C (98.6F).

At 51 meteorological stations, temperatures rose above 40C (104F).