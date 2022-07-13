High risk of fire on Thursday in five Greek regions including Attica - iefimerida.gr

A very high risk of fire (risk category 4) is forecast for Thursday 14 July in five Greek regions, according to the Fire Forecast Map issued by the Civil Protection secretariat of the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

Specifically, a very high risk of fire is forecast for the region of Attica, Evia and Viotia in the region of Central Greece, of Corinth and Argolida in the region of the Peloponnese, the region of Crete and the region of Northern Aegean (particularly the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria).