Hellenic Train, the new name and logo of TrainOSE, presented at Athens event - iefimerida.gr

Greece's national railways operator TrainOSE was renamed "Hellenic Train" at a presentation attended by Greek and Italian ministers held in Athens on Friday.

The new name and logo were presented by Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, alongside Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Italy's Finance Minister Daniele Franco. Also present were Hellenic Train's parent company 'Trenitalia' President Luigi Corradi, President Luigi Ferraris of the subsidiary company Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane (which owns TrainOSE), and Hellenic Train's president Dario Lo Bosko and its CEO Maurizio Capotorto. Italy's Transport Minister Εbrick Giovannini also addressed the presentation remotely, while Italian Ambassador to Greece Patricia Falcineli also attended.

The Greek government has decided to upgrade Greece's railway transportation by investing more than 4.5 billion euros, noted Karamanlis, who added that the country's railway system "is at the heart of the green transition."

Minister Staikouras noted an agreement signed recently between TrainOSE and the Greek state, which provides for the supply of hybrid and other modern trains, as well as the upgrading and digitization of passenger service systems.

Meanwhile, Hellenic Train President Capotorto announced that additional railway lines will be operated by the company in Greece, and he mentioned his committment for procuring hydrogen-run trains and more suburban railway trains. Referring to freight transport, Capotorto also underlined the company's connection with the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki, and he said that Hellenic Train will play a leading role in the port of Alexandroupolis, in northern Greece.