Health ministry releases protocol for unvaccinated nurses, health staff returning to work - iefimerida.gr

Unvaccinated health staff - except doctors - who return to work as of January 1, 2023 must wear a high-protection mask and submit two coronavirus tests a week, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Doctors, nurses, and other health staff who were suspended after refusing to be vaccinated during the pandemic will be returning to work following a high-court decision striking down the extension of their suspension. Wednesday's decision by the ministry is based on recommendation by its coronavirus specialists committee, while a decision on the protocol doctors will follow is pending.

"For doctors, where the greatest concern lies for their return to work, there will be another meeting," the ministry said in a statement, while Health Minister Thanos Plevris will await the committee's final recommendations.