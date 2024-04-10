Health minister prides support for Israel - iefimerida.gr

In a recent social media post, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis expressed unwavering support for Israel after what he called “brief but productive visit” to the country.

Mr. Georgiadis praised the Jewish people for their resilience and innovation, priding how they “defend their identity, yet are also innovative and modern.”

The minister’s most profound experience came from a visit to a hospital there, where he learned of a Venture Capital fund created by the hospital to invest in innovative health-related ideas.. This initiative, Mr. Georgiadis, “is a testament to Israel’s entrepreneurial spirit, contrasting sharply with the bureaucratic challenges faced in Greece regarding healthcare practices and doctor’s earnings.”

The minister also recounted touching stories of individuals he met, including a 34-year-old who had returned from Crete to enlist in the Israeli military after last year’s Hamas attack.

Mr. Georgiadis called for an end to conspiracy theories and anti-Semitism, drawing attention to the shared values and challenges between Greece and Israel.

He said his support for Israel underscored a broader dialogue on national identity, innovation, and the role of tradition in modern society.

