Health Min visits EKAV ambulances, hospitals on New Year's Day - iefimerida.gr

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis paid a visit on Wednesday (New Year's Day) to the EKAV emergency ambulance service headquarters, accompanied by Deputy Minister Marios Themistocleous and Secretary General Lilian Venetia Vildiridi.

In social media posts, Georgiadis said they cut two New Year's cakes with staff on call and at the offices.

The minister also noted they paid a visit to hospitals on call this particular day, starting with Sismanoglio Hospital and moving on to KAT, at both of which they spoke with patients, doctors, and nurses in the emergency wards.

They also paid a visit to 112 Combat Wing in Elefsina, where EKAV's emergency airlifts are based. At Elefsina military airport, the minister thanked the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for its donation of airplanes and helicopters, with a third aircraft/ambulance expected to go into operation in 2025.

At the Thriassio Hospital in West Attica, he said he was particularly happy that the Recovery Fund- and NSRF-funded projects are all on target.