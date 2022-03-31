 Health measures to continue at least until the end of April - iefimerida.gr
Health measures to continue at least until the end of April

Δυο κοπέλες περπατούν στον Εθνικό Κήπο
Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI
Measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic should not be lifted before the end of April, the coronavirus experts committee recommended on Thursday.

At a briefing, doctor Vana Papaevangelou said most infections (77%) were related to the coronavirus strain O2. Overall in the past week there was a 15% rise in admissions to Covid-only beds and a slight drop in intubations and deaths.

Doctor Gkikas Magiorkinis said that the latest data shows that "each Greek has done at least 10 self-tests" and that even though "we are learning to live with the virus" those who belong to vulnerable groups and the elderly should be cautious. Greece has more unvaccinated people at higher age groups than any other European country, he said.

Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga said that antiviral drugs are in high demand, "with nearly 700 applications coming in per day", and it appears from preliminary data that their use has prevented hospitalizations.

