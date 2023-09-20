Health bill posted for consultation aims at better management of surgeries, drug shortages - iefimerida.gr

A Health Ministry bill concerning scheduling of surgeries, allowing the tracking of how medicine is distributed in the market, and the delivery of medication for serious illnesses at home, was posted for public consultation on Wednesday.

The bill is titled "Regulations for the management of the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, enhancing public health protection, the electronic tracking of medicine distribution, the Unified Surgery List, and other urgent regulations." It will remain posted on the official government page of opengov.gr for a week, until September 23 (Tuesday).

The surgery list aims at better coordination and scheduling of surgeries through a central referral point that will reduce waiting times for patients in need of an operation. The medicine distribution list aims at preventing shortages in the market. The delivery of state-provided medication to people confined at home with serious illnesses that the bill foresees will be carried out by approved courier service.