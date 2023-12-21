Hatzidakis: 2023 was positive for the Greek economy, which could achieve greater heights - iefimerida.gr

"ECOFIN's decision on the new stability agreement, which interest us very much due to the positive regulation for 2033 taxes as well as for the exclusion of the defence expenditures in the way excessive debt is calculated, a Greek governments' long standing request that was approved for the first time, creates a positive framework for our country," stated Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis earlier on Thursday.

He also added, "This is combined with the Economist's assessment that declared Greece country of the year 2023. Add to that the investment grade and the positive developments with reduction of unemployment, the increase of investments and rise in exports. Greece has entered a new course, and our decision is to continue our work with seriousness in order for the Greek economy to grow even higher in 2024."