Half Marathon in Athens on Sunday, traffic restrictions 06:00 to 14:00 - iefimerida.gr

Traffic restrictions will be introduced in Athens from 06:00 to 14:00 on Sunday, due to the Athina Half Marathon race and related events.

The half-marathon will follow a course roughly resembling a 'V' and will include Syntagma Square and the Monument of the Unknown Soldier through central Athens, Michalakopoulou, Messoghion, Patission, Stadiou, and Rizari streets, among others.

Shorter races will also take place, including a Family Run and a 5-kilometer race.

Restrictions include parking and waiting cars at the affected roads.

More information will be provided by Greek police at the Half Marathon operations center, on Saturday (08.00 to 23:00) and Sunday (06.00 to the end of events), at the following telephones: 210-8708237, 210-8708238, 210-8708239.

For more information on the events, see https://athinahalfmarathon.gr/index.php/en/.

