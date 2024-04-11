Growth package for 2025 unveiled - iefimerida.gr

Bent on stimulating growth and easing tax payers, Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis unveiled a comprehensive package of fiscal measures set to take effect in the 2025 budget.

The 870 million euro initiative, he told an international forum at Delphi, is proof of the government’s resolve to ease financial burden on various sectors of the economy.

At the heart of the measures: a spray of tax breaks designed to support both individuals and businesses.

Insurance contributions will see a reduction of 0.5 percent, freeing up 215 million euros in the economy. Professionals, also, will see a notorious business tax axed, earmarking another 120 million euros in savings.

Farmers too will benefit from the permanent reinstatement of the Special Consumption Tax, injecting 100 million euros back into their operations, Hatzidakis said,

He said the government had also launched a fresh 11-point plan to tackle tax evasion. The move has already raked in 500 million euros in 2023 with the expansion alone of electronic transactions.

As Greece approaches the June European elections, the minister said the government’s economic measures reflect a broader vision for the country’s future, emphasising the importance of high-level representation in the European Parliament and the political messages these elections carry.