 Greek unemployment rate fell to 13% in September 2021 | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek unemployment rate fell to 13% in September 2021

anergia
Photograph: EUROKINISSI/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 13% of the workforce in September, from 13.9% in August and 16.5% in September 2020, Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on Wednesday.

More specifically, the number of unemployed people totaled 609,501 in September, down 169,335 from September 2020 (-21.7%) and down 45,571 (-7%) compared with August 2021. The unemployment rate among women fell to 16.9% from 20.3% in September 2020 and among men to 9.8% from 13.4%, respectively.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

In the 15-24 age group, the unemployment rate fell to 28% from 29.5% in September 2020, while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 12.2% from 15.7%, respectively. The number of employed people totaled 4,081,787, up 3.6% from September 2020 and up 0.2% from August 2021.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Greece Greek News GREECE NEWS UNEMPLOYMENT

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ