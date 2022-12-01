The Greek unemployment rate fell to 11.6% in October - iefimerida.gr

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 11.6% of the workforce in October from 12% in September and 13.3% in October 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.
More specifically, the number of people out of work totaled 542,941, down 78,425 or 12.6% compared with October 2021 and down 26,465 people or 4.6% in comparison with September 2022. The unemployment rate among women was 15.6% (17.6% in October last year) and among men 8.4% (10%). The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 27.3% from 32.3% last year, while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 10.7% from 12.3%, respectively. The number of employed people was 4,138,113, up 99,900 from October 2021 but down 37,032 from September 2022.
