Greek, Turkish leaders agree on road map and confirm positive climate in Greek-Turkish relations during meeting in NY - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly meeting.

A statement by the PM's office said both leaders confirmed the positive climate in Greek-Turkish relations and the strong commitment to maintaining it.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan agreed on a road map for contacts between the two countries, as set during the foreign ministers' meeting on September 5. The roadmap includes meetings of officials in mid-October for political dialog and the positive agenda of the two foreign ministers; the meetings in November on confidence-building measures; and the Supreme Council of Greek-Turkish Collaboration in Thessaloniki on December 7.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues and discussed the repercussions of climate crisis in the Mediterranean region, as both countries recently faced serious natural catastrophes, and agreed that boosting collaboration in civil protection is a priority.

They also agreed to collaborate on managing the migration issue, recognizing it is a joint challenge.

The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Affairs ministers of Greece and Turkiye, George Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan, respectively, who will continue their collaboration and coordination to promote the agreed road map.