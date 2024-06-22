Greek Tourism show “remarkable growth” in q1 - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s tourism industry has received a significant boost in the first quarter of this year, signalling positive momentum for the country.

Recent data from the Bank of Greece shows impressive growth, reflecting both Greece’s favourable image in recent years and the gradual extension of the tourist season.

Between January and April, arrivals to the country increased by 20% compared to the same period in 2023, with a total of 3.9 million travellers. Even more remarkable is the surge in travel receipts, which rose by 22 percent to reach €1.79 billion.

Several factors contributed to these encouraging developments. For starters, Greece successfully attracted visitors from major European markets and the United States, both of which have traditionally been key targets for Greek businesses.

Specifically, arrivals from Germany saw a substantial increase of 28.3 percent compared to the first four months of the previous year.

Meanwhile, incoming travel from the United States surged by over 62 percent, resulting in combined revenues exceeding €440 million. These figures represent a series of post-pandemic records for Greek tourism.

The government has set ambitious goals, emphasising the provision of high-quality services while prioritising sustainability and respect for the natural environment. Additionally, efforts to extend the tourist season include promoting winter destinations, alternative activities, and showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The Bank of Greece’s data does not account for cruise ship passengers, meaning actual numbers are likely even higher.

As Greece continues to welcome travellers, the nation’s tourism sector remains a beacon of resilience and growth on the global stage.