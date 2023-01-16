 Greek stocks rise to eight-year highs - iefimerida.gr
Greek stocks rise to eight-year highs

Greek stocks continued moving higher pushing the general index above the 980-point level to new eight-year highs in the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday.

The general index of the market rose 1.33% to close at 981.26 points. The index is up in 9 sessions in the first 10 sessions of 2023, with a net gain of 5.54%.

The Large Cap index rose 1.62% and the Mid Cap index ended 1.31% higher. Turnover was an improved 90.63 million euros in volume of 48,215,647 shares.

Piraeus Bank (5.45%), Mytilineos (3.64%) and PPC (2.82%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Aegean Airlines (-1.72%), Ellaktor (-0.70%) and Lamda Development (-0.60%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Industrial Products (3.16%) and Banks (2.48%) moved up, while Real Estate (-0.26%) and Oil (-0.16%) moved down. Eurobank and MIG were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 66 to 34 with another 30 issues unchanged. Douros (17.32%) and Bitros (15%) were top gainers, while MIG (-13.66%) and Mermeren (-10.99%) were top losers.

