Greek stocks rebound on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks rebounded on the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday after a four-day decline which pushed the general index of the market 3.87% lower.

Traders said market interest focused on selected blue chips such as OPAP, Aegean and Motor Oil. The general index of the market rose 0.73% to close at 1,276.52 points, off the day's highs of 1,281.57 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.83% up and the Mid Cap index rose 0.25%. Turnover was 107.61 million euros in volume of 27,541,741 shares.

OPAP (4.99%), Aegean (3.65%) and Motor Oil (3.35%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Athens Water (-1.22%), Jumbo (-1.04%) and OTE (-0.51%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Health (4.86%) and Travel (4.81%) moved up, while Personal Products (-0.86%) and Telecoms (-0.49%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 53 to 50, with another 18 issues unchanged. Fieratex (8.48%) and Revoil (6.77%) were top gainers, while Mermeren (-8.71%) and Frigoglass (-5.92%) were top losers.