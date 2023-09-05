 Greek stocks rebound on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek stocks rebound on Tuesday

Χρηματιστήριο: Άνοδος 1,25% με τον Γενικό Δείκτη στις 1236,20 μονάδες -Νέο υψηλό των τελευταίων 9 ετών
Χρηματιστήριο / Φωτογραφία: Alexandros Michailidis / SOOC
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek stocks rebounded on the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday after a four-day decline which pushed the general index of the market 3.87% lower.

Traders said market interest focused on selected blue chips such as OPAP, Aegean and Motor Oil. The general index of the market rose 0.73% to close at 1,276.52 points, off the day's highs of 1,281.57 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.83% up and the Mid Cap index rose 0.25%. Turnover was 107.61 million euros in volume of 27,541,741 shares.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

OPAP (4.99%), Aegean (3.65%) and Motor Oil (3.35%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Athens Water (-1.22%), Jumbo (-1.04%) and OTE (-0.51%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Health (4.86%) and Travel (4.81%) moved up, while Personal Products (-0.86%) and Telecoms (-0.49%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 53 to 50, with another 18 issues unchanged. Fieratex (8.48%) and Revoil (6.77%) were top gainers, while Mermeren (-8.71%) and Frigoglass (-5.92%) were top losers.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ