Greek stocks rebound after three-day plunge - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks staged a strong rebound in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, following a similar trend prevailing in other European markets, after losing 7.94% in the previous three sessions.
The general index of the market rose 1.96% to close at 838.94 points, off the day's highs of 839.54 points. The Large Cap index jumped 2.38% and the Mid Cap index ended 0.14% up. Turnover was 76.66 million euros in volume of 29,977,153 shares. Alpha Bank (5.37%), Coca Cola HBC (4.46%), OTE (4.26%), Motor Oil (3.65%) and Jumbo (3.33%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while GEK Terna (-1.98%), Athens Water (-1.30%) and Terna Energy (-1.11%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Health (9.03%), Food (4.39%) and Telecoms (4.25%) moved up, while Constructions (-0.92%) and Commerce (-0.63%) moved down.
Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 71 to 43, with another 23 issues unchanged. ANEK (9.84%) and Vioter (9.33%) were top gainers, while AAA (-20.0%) and VIS (-9.0%) were top losers.