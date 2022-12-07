 Greek stocks moved slightly up - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek stocks moved slightly up

χρηματιστηριο
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών / Φωτογραφία: ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ / intimenews
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek stocks ended slightly higher for the second day in a row in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in bank shares.

The general index ended 0.69% up to close at 910.29 points, off the day's highs of 913.09 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.67% higher and the Mid Cap index rose 0.37%. Turnover was an improved 83.07 million euros, in volume of 39,369,070 shares.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

IPTO (4.35%), HellenIQ Petroleum (4.30%) and Aegean Airlines (3.61%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Quest Holdings (-2.17%), Viohalco (-1.46%) and Elvalhalcor (-1.37%) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Health (1.32%) and Industrial Productse (1.30%) moved up, while Insurance (-2.01%) and Raw Materials (-1.31%) moved down. Eurobank and MIG were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 59 to 43, with another 18 issues unchanged. Yalco (19.73%) and MIG (9.44%) were top gainers, while Attica Publications (-6.67%) and Voyatzoglou Systems (-6.60%) were top losers.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ