Greek stocks moved slightly up - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended slightly higher for the second day in a row in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in bank shares.

The general index ended 0.69% up to close at 910.29 points, off the day's highs of 913.09 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.67% higher and the Mid Cap index rose 0.37%. Turnover was an improved 83.07 million euros, in volume of 39,369,070 shares.

IPTO (4.35%), HellenIQ Petroleum (4.30%) and Aegean Airlines (3.61%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Quest Holdings (-2.17%), Viohalco (-1.46%) and Elvalhalcor (-1.37%) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Health (1.32%) and Industrial Productse (1.30%) moved up, while Insurance (-2.01%) and Raw Materials (-1.31%) moved down. Eurobank and MIG were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 59 to 43, with another 18 issues unchanged. Yalco (19.73%) and MIG (9.44%) were top gainers, while Attica Publications (-6.67%) and Voyatzoglou Systems (-6.60%) were top losers.