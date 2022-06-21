Greek stocks end up for third consecutive session - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks continued moving higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, extending its rebound for the third consecutive session.
The general index rose 1.07% to close at 840.69 points, for a net gain of 3.12% during the last three sessions.
The Large Cap index rose 1.30% and the Mid Cap index ended 1.98% higher. Turnover was a thin 55.54 million euros in volume of 20,984,741 shares. Eurobank (5.83%), Mytilineos (4.25%), National Bank (4.0%), Viohalco (3.72%) and Motor Oil (3.60%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Coca Cola HBC -2.02%), Terna Energy (-1.85%) and Jumbo (-1.24%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Banks (4.30%) and Industrial Products (3.79%) moved up, while Food (-1.98%) and Health (-1.34%) moved down. Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.
Broadly, advancers led decliners by 80 to 44, with another 18 issues unchanged. Vioter (9.33%) and Moda Bagno (8.21%) were top gainers, while Lanakam (-11.52%) and Leventeris (-9.92%) were top losers.