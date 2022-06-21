 Greek stocks end up for third consecutive session - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek stocks end up for third consecutive session

μετοχές οικονομίας
Φωτογραφία αρχείου: Shutterstock/ PopTika
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek stocks continued moving higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, extending its rebound for the third consecutive session.

The general index rose 1.07% to close at 840.69 points, for a net gain of 3.12% during the last three sessions.

The Large Cap index rose 1.30% and the Mid Cap index ended 1.98% higher. Turnover was a thin 55.54 million euros in volume of 20,984,741 shares. Eurobank (5.83%), Mytilineos (4.25%), National Bank (4.0%), Viohalco (3.72%) and Motor Oil (3.60%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Coca Cola HBC -2.02%), Terna Energy (-1.85%) and Jumbo (-1.24%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Banks (4.30%) and Industrial Products (3.79%) moved up, while Food (-1.98%) and Health (-1.34%) moved down. Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 80 to 44, with another 18 issues unchanged. Vioter (9.33%) and Moda Bagno (8.21%) were top gainers, while Lanakam (-11.52%) and Leventeris (-9.92%) were top losers.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ