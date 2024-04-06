Greek stocks end slightly lower - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended slightly lower on the Athens Stock Exchange on Friday. The index dropped 0.21% to close at 1,383.45 points.

On a weekly basis, the main stock market index recorded a loss of 2.73%, while since the beginning of 2024, it has shown gains of 6.98%

The Large Cap index ended 0.22% lower and the Mid Cap index ended 0.44% lower. Turnover was 104.06 million euros in volume of 24,598,832 shares.

ΟΤΕ (2.20%), Motor Oil (1.04%), Piraeus Bank (0.57%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Quest Συμμετοχών (-3.71%), Sarantis (-3.23%), Εllaktor (-1.79%) suffered losses. Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, 41 stocks experienced gains, 68 stocks experienced losses, and 14 stocks remained unchanged. Akritas (18.44%) and Nakas (4,48%) were top gainers, while Bioter (-9.80%) and Xylemporia (-8.23%) were top losers.