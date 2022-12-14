Greek stocks end slightly higher on Wednesday - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended slightly higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with the general index of the market rising 0.34% to end at 923.63 points, off the day's highs at 924.48 and lows at 919.13.

The Large Cap index ended 0.57% up and the Mid Cap index 0.08% down. Turnover was 57.06 million euros in volume of 40,411,383 shares.

Jumbo (6.24%), Quest Holdings (2.61%) and Motor Oil (2.52%), Mytilineos (2.41%) and Aegean Airlines (1.74%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Piraeus Bank (-1.58%), ELPE (-1.32%), Elvalhalcor (-1.18%) and PPC (-0.98) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Personal Products (5.47%) and Industrial Products (2.03%) moved up, while Financial Services (-1.99%) and Telecoms (-0.47%) moved down.

Alpha Bank and MIG were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 50 to 45, with another 26 issues unchanged.

ANEK (19.63%) and Lavipharm (13.89%) were top gainers, Crete Plastics (-6.59%) and ELVE (-4.80%) were top losers.