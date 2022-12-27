Greek stocks end slightly higher - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended marginally higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with low fluctuations and in the midst of low activity and turnover.

The general index of the market rose 0.22% to end at 923.26 points, off the day's highs at 925.62. The Large Cap index ended 0.13% up and the Mid Cap index rose 0.26%. Turnover was 22,25 million euros in volume of 19,334,080 shares.

Quest (2.61%), Viohalco (1.88%), and Aegean Airlines (1.47%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Ellaktor (-2.10%), ΟΤΕ (-0.81%) and IPTO (-0.58%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Financial Services (3.26%) and Health (1.09%) moved up, while Telecoms (-0.81%) and Commerce (-0.77%) moved down.

MIG and Intralot were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 56 to 39, with another 22 issues unchanged. ΜIG (23.32%) and ANEK (20.00%) were top gainers, while Inform Lykos (-16.93%) and Vioter (-9.60%) were top losers