Greek stocks end slightly down - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks end slightly down

Greek stocks eased slightly on Thursday in subdued trading conditions ahead of the New Year's holidays in the Athens Stock Exchange. The general index of the market eased 0.32% to close at 920.82 points, the Large Cap index fell 0.39% and the Mid Cap index eased 0.05%.

Turnover was a thin 30.57 million euros in volume of 12,577,747 shares. Ellaktor (2.64%), GEK Terna (1.11%) and Jumbo (0.83%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Aegean Airlines (-2.75%), Sarantis (-1.51%) and Hellenic Petroleum (-1.46%) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Health (1.37%) and Personal Products (0.47%) moved up, while Insurance (-1.55%) and Travel (-1.04%) moved down. Eurobank and MIG were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 55 to 52, with another 13 issues unchanged. ANEK (19.87%) and VIS (19.38%) were top gainers, while ELBE (-4.47%) and Q&R (-3.70%) were top losers.

