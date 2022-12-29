Greek stocks end slightly down - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks eased slightly on Thursday in subdued trading conditions ahead of the New Year's holidays in the Athens Stock Exchange. The general index of the market eased 0.32% to close at 920.82 points, the Large Cap index fell 0.39% and the Mid Cap index eased 0.05%.

Turnover was a thin 30.57 million euros in volume of 12,577,747 shares. Ellaktor (2.64%), GEK Terna (1.11%) and Jumbo (0.83%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Aegean Airlines (-2.75%), Sarantis (-1.51%) and Hellenic Petroleum (-1.46%) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Health (1.37%) and Personal Products (0.47%) moved up, while Insurance (-1.55%) and Travel (-1.04%) moved down. Eurobank and MIG were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 55 to 52, with another 13 issues unchanged. ANEK (19.87%) and VIS (19.38%) were top gainers, while ELBE (-4.47%) and Q&R (-3.70%) were top losers.