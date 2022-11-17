Greek stocks end slightly up - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended slightly lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday. The general index of the market eased 0.43% to close at 883.28 points, off the day's lows of 879.74 points.

The Large Cap index eased 0.40% and the Mid Cap index ended 0.45% lower. Turnover was 58.16 million euros, in volume of 16,860,140 shares. Quest Holdings (1.74%), Elvalhalcor (1.23%) and Sarantis (0.83%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Viohalco (-2.11%), Ellaktor (-2.01%) and IPTO (-1.60%) suffered losses. National Bank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 63 to 37, with another 16 issues unchanged. Lavipharm (10.99%) and CPI (6.29%) were top gainers, while Bitros Holdings (-5.20%) and Intertek (-5.02%) were top losers.