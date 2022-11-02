Greek stocks end slightly up - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended slightly higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The general index of the market rose 0.67% to close at 874.04 points, with the Large Cap index rising 0.75% and the Mid Cap index rising 0.72%. Turnover was a thin 45.69 million euros in volume of 13,570,365 shares. Alpha Bank (2.11%), Coca Cola HBC (2.01%) and Mytilineos (1.99%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Lamda Development (-1.85%), Athens Water (-1.79%) and Jumbo (-0.84%) suffered heavy losses.

Among market sectors, Food (1.98%) and Industrial Products (1.76%) moved up, while Insurance (-2.56%) and Real Estate (-1.64%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 46 to 40, with another 26 issues unchanged. Kepenou Mills (8.77%) and Frigoglass (3.31%) were top gainers, while Sato (-20%) and Epilektos (-12.61%) were top losers.