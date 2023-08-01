Greek stocks end lower on profit taking - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended lower on the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, as investors took profits on the first trading session of August after July's big gains.

The general index of the market fell 0.84% to close at 1,324.28 points, off the day's lows of 1,318.11 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.91% off and the Mid Cap index dropped 1.35%. Turnover was a heavy 103.68 million euros in volume of 30,050,548 shares.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Piraeus Bank (2.15%), Ellaktor (1.60%) and Sararntis (1.45%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Elvalhalcor (-3.76%), Mytilineos (-3.49%) and Viohalco (-2.72%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Telecoms (0.47%) and Oil (0.02%) moved up, while Financial Services (-3.81%) and Industrial Products (-3.21%) move down. Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 76 to 42, with another 8 issues unchanged. Intertek (23.17%) and General Trade (10.41%) were top gainers, while Attica Publications (-8.23%) and Iktinos (-5.0%) were top losers.