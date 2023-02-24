Greek stocks end lower - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended lower in the last trading session of the week on the Athens Stock Exchange, moving in line with a downward trend prevailing on international markets on concern that ECB and Federal Reserve will continue their aggressive increase of interest rates.

The general index of the market fell 0.53% to close at 1,113.36 points, for a net gain of 0.96% in the week. The index extended its rally for the 10th week in a row, rising 19.74% so far this year. The Large Cap index eased 0.57% and the Mid Cap index eased 0.67%. Turnover was 113.49 million euros in volume of 34,198,488 shares.

Piraeus Bank (0.77%), GEK Terna (0.68%) and Athens Water (0.56%) scored gains among blue chip stocks, while Ellaktor (-2.30%), Helleniq Energy (-2.21%) and OTE (-2.09%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Insurance (0.52%) and Commerce (0.35%) moved up, while Telecoms (-2.09%), Food (-1.42%) and Oil (-1.41%) moved down. Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 70 to 34, with another 26 issues unchanged. Akritas (13.86%) and Mathios (6.63%) were top gainers, while Sato (-15.69%) and AAA (-10.17%) were top losers.