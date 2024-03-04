Greek stocks end higher - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended higher on the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, pushing the general index of the market to the highest closing since April 19, 2011, and with the market influenced by Piraeus Bank's placement and high interest in the sale of the public stake.

The index rose 0.85% to close at 1,434.87 points, off the intersession high of 1,437.65 points.

The Large Cap index ended 1.05% higher and the Mid Cap index rose 0.53%. Turnover was 130.255 million euros, in volume of 27,436,722.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 70 to 47, with another 12 issues unchanged.