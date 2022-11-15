Greek stocks end higher - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks edged higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, following a similar trend prevailing in other European markets.
The general index of the market rose 0.40% to close at 903.87 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.23% up and the Mid Cap index ended 0.56% higher. Turnover was an improved 75.35 milliion euros. IPTO (5.99%), Ellaktor (2.72%) and Lamda Development (2.48%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while OPAP (-1.24%), Motor Oil (-0.94%) and Alpha Bank (-0.87%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Real Estate (2.45%) and Utilities (1.78%) moved up, while Travel (-1.20%) and Oil (-0.78%) moved down.
MIG and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 50 to 44, with another 25 issues unchanged. Progressive (20%) and IPTO (5.99%) were top gainers, while Haidemenos (-5.74%) and Frigoglass (-4.76%) were top losers.