Greek stocks end high in the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday, with the general index of the market rising 2.25% to end at 1.275.26 points.

The Large Cap index ended 2.66% up and the Mid Cap index edged up 1.72%. Turnover was 117,89 million euros in volume of 38,792,950 shares.

Piraeus Bank (5.45%), Eurobank (4.76%), NBG (4.71%), Public Power Company PPC (4.17%) and Jumbo (4.17%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Coca Cola HBC (-1.03%) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Banking (4.51%), Personal Products (4.00%) moved up, while Foods (-1.05%) moved down.

Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 89 to 21, with another 13 issues unchanged. Mathios Reafractory (16.82%) and Space Hellas (9.20%) were top gainers, while Tria Alpha (-9.57%) and Proodeftiki (-7.26%) were top losers.