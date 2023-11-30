Greek stocks end up, in heavy turnover - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks continued moving moderately higher on the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday, in a session marked by a spike in turnover.
The general index of the market rose 0.31% to close at 1,275.13 points, after trading in tight range throughout the day. The index ended November with a net gain of 6.88%, ending a three-month decline of the market. The Bank index was up 12.44% in the month.
The Large Cap index ended 0.54% up and the Mid Cap index closed the session 0.11% higher. Turnover was 258.5 million euros in volumeof 51,018,170 shares. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 50 to 47, with another 24 issues unchanged.
Shares in the FTSE/Large Cap index ended as follows:
Alpha Services: 1.560 (+0.39%)
Autohellas: 12.18 (-2.72%)
Cenergy: 6.980 (+1.16%)
Coca Cola HBC: 25.45 (-0.16%)
Eurobank: 1.691 (+0.21%)
ΗelleniQ Energy: 7.61 (-0.5%)
Jumbo: 24.04 (+0.17%)
Lamda: 6.60 (-1.05%)
Quest Holdings: 5.46 (+0.18%)
Titan: 19.74 (+1.33%)
Viohalco: 5.42 (-1.28%)
Aegean Airlines: 11.46 (+0.53%)
GEK Terna: 13.24 (-1.19%)
Sarantis: 7.83 (-2.73%)
PPC: 10.80 (+1.03%)
National Bank: 6.282 (+1.32%)
Εlvalhalcor: 1.87 (-0.11%)
Εllaktor: 2.18 (-2.02%)
Athens Water: 5.80 (-2.19%)
Motor Oil: 24.80 (-0.80%)
Μytilineos 36.740 (+1.55%)
ΟPAP: 14.70 (-0.54%)
ΟΤΕ: 13.470 (+2.20%)
Piraeus Financial: 3.260 (+1.62%)
Terna Energy: 15.69 (+1.42%)